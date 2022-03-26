The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior is in talks to join Fast 10

HQ

It has been reported that following the success of The Suicide Squad, Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher) has been claimed to be joining Fast 10's cast. The report comes from The Wrap, who have stated that the Portuguese actress is "in talks to" join the team.

As these reports are currently unconfirmed, despite other publications also reporting similar information, we'll have to wait to see whether Melchior does indeed become part of the Fast 10 cast, and likewise who she will be playing in the movie.

In other Fast 10 news, we recently reported on the news that Jason Momoa has officially been confirmed as the villain for the movie, with the actor taking a step away from his usual hero-based roles to instead be the antagonising force to Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto and the rest of the team.