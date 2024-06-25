The Suicide Squad, Oppenheimer and Warrior stars join One Piece season 2

Both André and yours truly were pleasantly surprised by Netflix' live-action One Piece series, and we weren't the only ones. The first season quickly became very popular on the streaming service, so it wasn't surprising when a second season got the go ahead. Netflix has been somewhat secretive since then, but it's time to start the flow of information now that filming has begun.
The streaming giant's official X account confirms four of the new actors we'll see in the second season of One Piece. We're specifically told who's playing the Baroque Works agents:
What do you think about these choices?