The Suicide Squad, Oppenheimer and Warrior stars join One Piece season 2

Both André and yours truly were pleasantly surprised by Netflix' live-action One Piece series, and we weren't the only ones. The first season quickly became very popular on the streaming service, so it wasn't surprising when a second season got the go ahead. Netflix has been somewhat secretive since then, but it's time to start the flow of information now that filming has begun.

The streaming giant's official X account confirms four of the new actors we'll see in the second season of One Piece. We're specifically told who's playing the Baroque Works agents:



David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad and Oppenheimer) will be Mr. 3



Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior and Lioness) will be Miss Valentine



Camrus Johnson (Batwoman and Quiz Lady) will be Mr. 5



Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves and Abraham Lincoln) will be Mr. 9



What do you think about these choices?