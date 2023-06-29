Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission

The Suicide Squad isn't getting a sequel, according to James Gunn

One of the best DC films in years won't be getting a follow-up.

James Gunn has confirmed that there are no plans for a sequel to The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad was Gunn's first DC project, and earned strong reviews from fans and critics alike. However, on the Inside of You podcast, Gunn confirmed that the project won't be getting a direct sequel.

Spin-offs are planned, though, such as a second season of Peacemaker and a show focusing on Amanda Waller. Even if The Suicide Squad is a one and done type of movie, that doesn't necessarily devalue it, and with a good chunk of the cast dying in that film, we'd likely be looking at a completely different Suicide Squad in the sequel anyway.

Would you want to see more from the Suicide Squad in James Gunn's DCU?

The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission

