The Suicide Squad isn't getting a sequel, according to James Gunn

James Gunn has confirmed that there are no plans for a sequel to The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad was Gunn's first DC project, and earned strong reviews from fans and critics alike. However, on the Inside of You podcast, Gunn confirmed that the project won't be getting a direct sequel.

Spin-offs are planned, though, such as a second season of Peacemaker and a show focusing on Amanda Waller. Even if The Suicide Squad is a one and done type of movie, that doesn't necessarily devalue it, and with a good chunk of the cast dying in that film, we'd likely be looking at a completely different Suicide Squad in the sequel anyway.

Would you want to see more from the Suicide Squad in James Gunn's DCU?