The Suicide of Rachel Foster is out now on Steam and GOG

The isolated Timberline Hotel holds many secrets within its walls and it's up to you, stepping into the shoes of the last living individual of your family, to venture to the Montana mountain hotel to put the property up for sale and to, upon arrival, find out what happened there.

The haunting tale The Suicide of Rachel Foster officially released today on PC via Steam and GOG, with a console release set to happen shortly and if you're interested in learning more about the game, check our review out here or watch the trailer below.