Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Suicide of Rachel Foster

The Suicide of Rachel Foster is out now on Steam and GOG

The haunting adventure game from ONE-O-ONE Games has arrived on PC via Steam and GOG.

The isolated Timberline Hotel holds many secrets within its walls and it's up to you, stepping into the shoes of the last living individual of your family, to venture to the Montana mountain hotel to put the property up for sale and to, upon arrival, find out what happened there.

The haunting tale The Suicide of Rachel Foster officially released today on PC via Steam and GOG, with a console release set to happen shortly and if you're interested in learning more about the game, check our review out here or watch the trailer below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
The Suicide of Rachel Foster

Related texts

The Suicide of Rachel FosterScore

The Suicide of Rachel Foster
REVIEW. Written by Fabrizia Malgieri

"Thanks to a cleverly woven plot that was full of suspense up until the last second, this new thriller had us on the edge of our seat throughout."



Loading next content