The Suicide of Rachel Foster is coming to consoles next week

Family scandals. Secrets. Mysteries. Truth. All these elements combine together in the first-person thriller The Suicide of Rachel Foster. Playing as the last living member of your family, you head back to the family hotel in the mountains and get trapped there because of a heavy snowstorm. It's time to find out what actually happened.

The Suicide of Rachel Foster was initially released on PC via Steam & GOG back in February, and after about half-a-year of waiting, players on consoles finally can get their hands on this one too.

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer ONE-O-ONE Games have announced that The Suicide of Rachel Foster is coming to PS4 & Xbox One next week, on August 26 to be specific. Check our review here to find out more.