The Suicide of Rachel Foster delayed on console

Despite what was announced just a few days ago, One-o-One Games and Daedalic Entertainment announced today that psychological-thriller The Suicide of Rachel Foster won't be released on consoles this week due to "events out our control", with the release on PS4 and Xbox One expected on September 9.

The announcement came on game's Facebook page, with apologies from the studio. We particularly liked The Suicide of Rachel Foster when it came out on PC last February, as you can read in our review.