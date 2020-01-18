The success of The Witcher prompts huge publisher reprint

The Witcher has proven quite popular on Netflix since it aired for the first time at the end of last year. The popularity of the series prompted a surge of interest in the game on PC, and it seems as though that popularity has extended to other media too.

We're specifically talking about the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, with publisher Orbit confirming its intention to reprint 500,000 books "to meet the exceptional demand."

"We're aware that the novels might not be available everywhere at this time, but our inventory team and printers are working incredibly hard and all books will be back in stock and flying out of our warehouse very shortly."

If you're among those frustrated because you can't seem to get your hands on one or more of the eight books in the series, then worry not, as it seems as though more copies will be arriving in bookshops sooner rather than later.