The submarine drama Submerged requires you to own an Apple Vision Pro

Film director Edward Berger, known for the Oscar-winning All Quiet on the Western Front, invites you to join him below the surface in the submarine drama Submerged.
However, having a subscription to Apple TV+ won't be enough to watch it. No, the short film has been exclusively filmed for the Apple Vision Pro, the extremely expensive mixed reality headset.
We "ordinary mortals" can still check out the trailer, and it certainly looks like it could be an intense experience for anyone who happens to have a Vision Pro sitting on their shelf at home.
Take a closer look at the trailer below.
Do you have a Vision Pro at home?