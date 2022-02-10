The stunning Atomic Heart launches this fall

HQ

The Russian developer Mundfish's upcoming action adventure Atomic Heart was announced back in 2018, but only a year later, there were reports of a toxic work environment and bad management with lots of people leaving the project. But this year, it's finally time to experience an alternate take of the Soviet Union, which takes place in 1955.

Now we've got a new, and really stunning, trailer that now only shows the game but also a release month... or rather months. Mundfish says it will be released in the month of "#######BER", which leaves us with the three fall months September, October, November, and December. A clever way to get some extra wiggle room if needed by the team.

To make things even better, the soundtrack is made by Mick Gordon (Killer Instinct, Doom) and is included with Xbox Game Pass starting day one.