The Studio breaks records and Adolescence actors win big at the Emmys

At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, Apple and HBO looked set to take home a lot of gold, and both studios did, but not without some challenges from some other big names. Netflix's Adolescence proved the streamer still has some quality content, and Andor did get a nod after picking up some gold at the Creative Arts awards last week.

For the Limited Series categories, it's clear to see that Adolescence wears the crown. Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty won for acting, alongside co-star Owen Cooper who becomes the youngest male Emmy winner. The series also took home the writing and directing awards for limited series, with The Penguin getting just one holdout against an Adolescence sweep as Cristin Milioti won her first Emmy last night.

In the Comedy categories, The Studio broke records, picking up a total of 13 Emmy wins for a new comedy series, which breaks the record of 11 previously held by The Bear. Seth Rogen won for directing, writing, and acting in the show, which spoofs the real-life experience of Hollywood executives. Hollywood does seem to love programming about itself.

The Drama categories were a bit more split, but HBO took home some big wins thanks to hospital drama The Pitt. Noah Wyle beat some big names like Pedro Pascal, Adam Scott and Gary Oldman for his acting win, and the show also won the overall Outstanding Drama Series award. Severance did get its flowers, though, with Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman winning Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actor respectively. Check out the full list of winners here.