The studio behind Stray Souls is shutting down due to cyberbullying

At the end of October, Jukai Studio launched its first game, the horror title Stray Souls, which unfortunately didn't receive too many standing ovations. Currently, the game averages 31/100 on Metacritic, and Steam users have handed out "mostly negative" reviews. In a new post on X/Twitter, Jukai now says it is shutting down, because of cyberbullies.

The studio said:"We did everything in our power to bring the project to completion in the best possible form, but throughout the entire duration, we, our publisher staff, other publisher dev teams and our closed ones were constantly attacked by a cyber persecutor, and some of you, as our community, were also tormented with unwanted messages and emails. We understand that you did not wish to continue actively supporting us for the obvious reasons mentioned above."

Regardless of how well Stray Souls was received, we can probably all agree that it's an unfair fate that befell the studio. Not least when developers, publishers, loved ones and even the community itself were attacked. You can read Jukai Studios' full statement here.