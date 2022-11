HQ

The Full Circle game development studio was formed solely to revive Skate, which they have chosen to do with unusual openness, allowing it to grow in parallel with the community's wishes and feedback. They have also been conducting global playtesting over the past few months and are now showing off the results.

Obviously it's not finished and the quality of the animations still attests to that, but they've come a long way since last time. Take a look at some gameplay below.