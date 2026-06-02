The Streets of Rage movie is gaining momentum again after years of silence

For years, there's been talk that Lionsgate would adapt what is perhaps the greatest beat-'em-up in gaming history, Sega's classic Street of Rage. We don't know what's been happening behind the scenes since - but we can safely say that it hasn't moved quickly, and therefore probably hasn't gone particularly well either.

However, Variety is now reporting that things have finally started moving forward. Lionsgate has entered into a collaboration with two of the key figures behind the Sonic the Hedgehog films, Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who already have experience working with Sega's brands and will write a script. A director has also been confirmed in the form of Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall).

Otherwise, information is scarce, but Variety writes that the Streets of Rage movie leans "heavily into the cult classic game known for its iconic characters, acclaimed electronic soundtracks and beat 'em up action."

And with that, all we can do is wait. Hopefully, the script isn't too far off. Do you have any suggestions for who should play Axel Stone, Blaze Fielding, Max Thunder, Eddie "Skate" Hunter, and all the others?