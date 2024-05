HQ

The by far meanest and most devilish fighter in the Street Fighter universe is of course the demonic Akuma, and as we reported back in March, he was supposed to be released for the game this spring. And now Capcom has kept this promise and released the character together with a pretty hefty update.

You can read about everything that has been changed (and its a lot!) over here, and check out the launch trailer for Akuma below. Does it look like a character you will use in the game?