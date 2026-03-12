The Street Fighter 6 director was consulted on the movie set: "They've accomplished something very difficult"

HQ

Game director Takayuki Nakayama has been consulted by the team creating the upcoming Street Fighter movie on the Hollywood set "to ensure every punch, every costume, and every moment honored the legacy", as shared by Capcom. The company had recently confirmed during its latest quarterly financial report that they were planning several marketing initiatives to cross-promote Street Fighter 6 around the release of the movie on October 16, but it seems that they're starting those engines already.

This is what Capcom posted on socials:

"Honor. Respect. Legacy. Street Fighter Game Director Nakayama-san joined the set to ensure every punch, every costume, and every moment honored the legacy"

In the full video below, which features some new and BTS footage from the film, we see Nakayama-san being greeted by the Street Fighter movie cast.

From the roster, Koji/Ryu promises that they will do their "best to honor the characters and to bring them to life in the best way they've ever been brought". The game director then explains that "the director and everyone else involved in the production, all love Street Fighter and are fans just like us, which gives me great comfort (...) I think they've managed to accomplish something very difficult in a really smart way: This is the Street Fighter I know".

Callina Liang/Chun-Li, on the other hand, says that "I've played it on my PS4, my PS5". "Nakayama knows Street Fighter better than anyone", later adds Noah Centineo/Ken, before we see Cody Rhodes/Guile face the Japanese developer in a 1:1 (game) combat.

In other Street Fighter news, the sixth entry will get the fourth outfit for Dee Jay and Elena to celebrate that "it's still summer below the equator", with the content dropping next week on March 17, the day Alex joins the roster as the penultimate DLC fighter of the current Year 3. Check out the new looks here: