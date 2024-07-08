The Streamplify Cam Pro offers solid functionality at a solid price

HQ

If you're looking to start out streaming or get yourself a new camera, Streamplify is looking to get you covered with its new Cam Pro. It's a camera, as you'd expect, that gives you 4K 30fps footage at a 105-degree recording angle.

There's some more solid functionality as we saw when we took a look at the Mic Pro some time ago, but we do have one major caveat we've found in the Streamplify Cam Pro. To see what that is, check out our Quick Look below: