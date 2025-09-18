The Straw Hat Crew give us a sneak peek at One Piece: Season 2 on Netflix

HQ

We're still months away from Iñaki Godoy's Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the crew setting sail again on the Going Merry for the Grand Line, but Netflix today gave us a new sneak peek at what to expect in the second season of the One Piece live action series.

In this "Behind the Scenes" we get to see some scenes from the filming of the new season, which looks set to cover the big moments from the Loguetown, Baroque Works and even Arabasta arcs in the anime. We doubt it will be able to condense the entire Arabasta Saga, but at least it will lay a good foundation for a more than expected third season of the series.

In addition, we have seen for the first time the actress Julia Rehwald playing the Marine Tashigi, a secondary but relevant character in this arc, and who shares a curious story with the character of Zoro Roronoa from Mackenyu. You can check out the One Piece Season 2 Sneak Peak and look forward to it dropping anchor in 2026 on Netflix.