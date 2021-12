HQ

It is important to forge while the iron is hot. Dune is one of the biggest movies around right now, and fittingly, a new game based on the same story was showcased at The Game Awards. It's a so-called 4X (explore, expand, exploit, exterminate) real-time strategy game, but we didn't get more than the slogan "Control the spice, control the universe" and a little look at the sand. What we do know is that the game is coming to early access in 2022. French studio Shiro Games is behind it.