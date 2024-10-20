The Strangers: Chapter 2 gets a violent teaser trailer

The creepy, malevolent strangers are back to once again wreak havoc on unsuspecting victims in what will be the second of three planned films in the horror saga. Maya (played by Madelaine Petsch) returns after surviving the three masked killers in the first film.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 was essentially just a remake of the original 2008 film, so it will be interesting to see in which direction this second part takes the story. The trilogy's director has previously described the films as an epic journey into horror, saying in an interview:

"It is one 4.5-hour movie, and the first movie is a first act. It sets up the characters and the terror and the killers and our main character, who will survive the first movie, but then go on a journey for the next two."

The Strangers: Chapter 2 premieres later this year, and the third film, The Strangers: Chapter 3, will be released next year.

What do you think of the original film, and have you seen the first part of this trilogy of remakes?