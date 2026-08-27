The story takes center stage in the new Persona 4 Revival trailer

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Atlus and Sega have been very generous with information about Persona 4 Revival, including details on the characters and much more. In fact, so much information has been released that it's easy to forget there are still six months to go until the release.

But... so far, there are no signs that the hype machine is slowing down, and now it's time for an overview of the story. Just like in the original (this is a remake of 2012's Persona 4 Golden), the adventure takes place in the small town of Inaba, where you get drawn into an investigation of a series of mysterious murders.

Considering how great the remake Persona 3 Reload was and how entertaining the original still is, there's no reason to doubt that this will also be a hit. And since the story stands on its own, it's perfect for newcomers as well.

Check out the story trailer below. Persona 4 Revival launches on February 18 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X - and, conveniently, it's included with your Game Pass subscription.