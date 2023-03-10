Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The story of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum introduced in new video

Getting the beloved Precious doesn't seem to be an easy task in an unfriendly world.

While it was pretty obvious by just looking at him in The Lord of the Rings movies, it's safe to say that Gollum's life hasn't been easy. And precisely just this is now shown in a brand new trailer for the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

Here we will get to follow the character on an epic adventure through the many places we know from J.R.R. Tolkien's books, and meet many familiar faces (both friends and foes). It's hard not to feel sorry for Gollum, and it looks like it might be an interesting adventure when it launches at a yet undecided date this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

