The story of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum introduced in new video

While it was pretty obvious by just looking at him in The Lord of the Rings movies, it's safe to say that Gollum's life hasn't been easy. And precisely just this is now shown in a brand new trailer for the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

Here we will get to follow the character on an epic adventure through the many places we know from J.R.R. Tolkien's books, and meet many familiar faces (both friends and foes). It's hard not to feel sorry for Gollum, and it looks like it might be an interesting adventure when it launches at a yet undecided date this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.