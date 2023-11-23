Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The story of the film director who swindled millions from Netflix and spent it on gambling, crypto and Ferrari

Carl Rinsch polished off the multi-million dollar budget for the series he was to produce with Netflix on expensive cars, cryptocurrencies and designer clothes.

You may have seen a film called '47 Ronin' which, while pretty bad, stars Keanu Reeves. The John Wick actor is a personal friend of its director Carl Rinsch, and couldn't turn down the opportunity to be one of Japan's legendary 47 Ronin.

Since then, however, Rinsch's career as a director has been low-key, appearing in small TV commercials and little else. But it all gets a lot darker when you learn that Carl Rinsch signed on with Netflix in 2018 to make a $55 million sci-fi series called 'Conquest', which he never finished.

What's more, not only did he never finish shooting even the pilot episode, he also spent $11 million of the budget on venture stocks and dogecoins (cryptocurrencies), as well as buying several Rolls-Royces and a Ferrari, designer clothes and furniture for his house.

The New York Times has published the full story, which claims that the conflict between Netflix and Rinsch is currently being negotiated in secret. Now that's a meta series.

