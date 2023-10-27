Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The story of Robocop: Rogue City briefly explained in new video

The game launches next week.

There has been plenty of trailers for Robocop: Rogue City recently, but Nacon clearly thinks we need more. This time we're getting a video that set the stage for the story in the upcoming adventure, and we get to meet several bad guys, law enforcement officers with dubious motives, and a couple of familiar faces (both good and bad). The trailer also makes it perfectly clear that the 80s sci-fi style of the original movies has been perfectly restored.

Are you ready to clean up Detroit as Alex Murphy when Robocop: Rogue City launches on November 2 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X?

Robocop: Rogue City

