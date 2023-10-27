The story of Robocop: Rogue City briefly explained in new video

HQ

There has been plenty of trailers for Robocop: Rogue City recently, but Nacon clearly thinks we need more. This time we're getting a video that set the stage for the story in the upcoming adventure, and we get to meet several bad guys, law enforcement officers with dubious motives, and a couple of familiar faces (both good and bad). The trailer also makes it perfectly clear that the 80s sci-fi style of the original movies has been perfectly restored.

Are you ready to clean up Detroit as Alex Murphy when Robocop: Rogue City launches on November 2 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X?