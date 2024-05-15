The story of how Megalopolis came about sounds insane

HQ

Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis has just given us its first teaser trailer, and if you've been following this film for any length of time, you'll know it's a miracle we've even got to this point. A 40-year journey for Coppola has ended up with this film, costing him $120 million of his own money.

According to The Guardian, the making of the film has been incredibly chaotic. A crew member said "it was like watching a train wreck unfold day after day, week after week, and knowing that everybody there had tried their hardest to help the train wreck be avoided."

Most of the VFX team quit or was fired, the film has been rewritten around 300 times, and Francis Ford Coppola has apparently been very problematic during the filming process. He would allegedly sit in his trailer for hours smoking weed while the cast and crew was ready to film, and then more seriously, he would allegedly grab female extras, making them sit on his lap and trying to kiss them during one scene.

