The story of CD Projekt Red's Geralt of Rivia will continue in upcoming comic book series

We all know that CD Projekt Red's take on the world of The Witcher and the story of Geralt of Rivia saw the famed monster-slayer hanging up his steel and silver blades for an easy life of retirement following the events of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. For many, that was enough to know that Geralt's journey was over, but as we all know, there is no rest for the wicked and now the Witcher has been called back into action.

A new comic book series from Dark Horse will look to pick up after the events of the acclaimed RPG. It will be called The Witcher: Corvo Bianco, and fans of the game series will recognise that name right away, as this relates to the vineyard that Geralt was gifted at the end of the Blood and Wine expansion.

The description for the comic series states as follows: "For a witcher, the simple life can be hard to come by, and even harder to pass up. When Geralt acquires a taste for a slower pace—good wine, and good company—the routines of a witcher are easily eclipsed. With Yennefer at his side, one might hope that Geralt will truly get to enjoy a taste of the good life. But the stains of history are deep, and with blood and wine, every drop attracts those who want more."

The interesting part of this comic series is that does seem to make one of the game's ending canon, as the additional possible endings where Geralt could continue life as a monster-slayer or instead retire with Triss Merigold seem to be out of the picture as the Witcher has chosen to settle down with Yennefer instead. Likewise, it seems like this story, as it is being produced alongside CD Projekt Red, will have canonical elements that relate to the upcoming fourth game in development at the Polish studio.

The Witcher: Corvo Bianco will be debuting its first issue (out of five) on May 8, 2024. It will retail for $3.99.