The Stone of Madness will debut in January

You're probably quite aware at this point, but the final Steam Next Fest of the year is currently in full swing. Amid finding lots of smaller games you may be unfamiliar with, there are also a few bigger fish to find and fry, including the next project from Blasphemous creator The Game Kitchen.

The studio's tactical stealth adventure The Stone of Madness currently has a demo featured at the digital fest, and as for why you should be striving to check it out, it's a prime taste of what's to come when the title launches in full in late January.

The Game Kitchen has affirmed that The Stone of Madness will debut on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2025, something you can see affirmed for yourself in the date trailer below.

During our time at Gamescom, we also had the chance to speak with The Game Kitchen about The Stone of Madness and to learn more about the unusual plot, which will actually span two campaigns. Lead level designer Enrique Colinet told us:

"Okay, so you will be managing a group of five inmates that are locked in this monastery in Spain in the 18th century. And there is something suspicious and weird going on. There's a whole plot about it. And there will be two campaigns. One of them is centred on what's going on in the monastery, the other one is more focused on trying to escape. So there are two very different routes that you can take, two very different escape plans. And it's up to you which one you choose after you complete the prologue. So once you know what's going on there and you know all the characters, you decide how to proceed. That's really cool because people will have a very different first impression of the game."

You can see the full interview below to learn more about the different characters and how they each interact and combine to make traversing the monastery easier.