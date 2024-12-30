The Stephen King of children's literature: R.L. Stine returns to Disney+ with new Goosebumps series

HQ

R.L. Stine, the mastermind behind the Goosebumps series, is set to return to screens with a brand-new series titled Goosebumps: The Vanishing, debuting on Disney+ on January 10, 2025. Known for his iconic tales of teen horror, Stine's influence on the genre has earned him the nickname "the Stephen King of children's literature." His Goosebumps books, which originally ran from 1992 to 2007, continue to captivate audiences, and now, his eerie tales are making a comeback in the digital age.

This new adaptation follows a long line of Goosebumps projects, including a hit 1990s TV show and recent films like Goosebumps (2015) and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018). But with the latest Disney+ series, Stine's legacy seems to be getting a second wind. The series promises to delve deeper into the thrills and chills of his most famous stories, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The Goosebumps universe may not be seeing new books, but its influence in pop culture is as strong as ever. With upcoming projects like Netflix's Fear Street: Prom Queen on the horizon, R.L. Stine's grip on the horror genre remains unshaken.

Do you think Goosebumps: The Vanishing will be able recapture the magic of the 90s TV series?