Stellar Blade

The Stellar Blade update is also coming to Playstation 5

The highly anticipated PC release of Stellar Blade is just around the corner, and it's bringing a wealth of juicy updates with it

HQ

The highly anticipated PC launch of Stellar Blade is fast approaching, and it promises a whole slew of exciting updates. Among them are new outfits and a new boss for players to tackle.

Thankfully, PS5 owners won't be missing out, as the update is also confirmed to be released — completely free of charge — for the console version. This, according to Shift Up CEO DongKi Lee, who wrote in a blog post:

"This additional content will also be available on the PS5 console version. PS5 users will receive the free update content through a patch download."

In addition, the PC version will offer several technical advantages, as previously reported — including enhanced graphics and support for ultrawide monitors. Stellar Blade lands on PC on June 11.

Are you excited for Stellar Blade on PC?

Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade
REVIEW. Written by Palle Havshøi-Jensen

Stellar Blade from South Korean Shift Up is a surprisingly exciting acquaintance of a type we don't see very often anymore. Read here how the game performs.



