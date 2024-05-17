The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless has a whopping 60 hours of battery life

HQ

SteelSeries make a lot of headsets, that much is true, but how do you tell which one is right for you? Well, taking a look at our Quick Looks is probably your best bet, and in our latest overview of a SteelSeries headset, we've got our hands on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless.

With a lovely and luxurious design, this wireless headset can be used with just about any gaming device, including PCs, PS5s, Switch consoles, Meta Quest 2s, and mobile devices as well. Also, even if the dongle it uses has a bit of a weird shape, it manages to last 60 hours on a full charge.

That's pretty impressive and it means you won't have to worry about leaving your headset on charge each moment you're not using it. Check out the Quick Look below for more details: