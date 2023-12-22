The Steam Winter Sale is now live

HQ

The Steam Winter Sale is here. The last big event on the digital marketplace to end this year and kick off the next has arrived, with plenty of discounts for gamers who are looking to either buy a last-minute Xmas gift or just stock up their own library.

For the first time, Baldur's Gate III is on sale. And it's got the whopping discount of... 10%. Yep, you can save yourself a fiver. Every little helps, right? Outside of the RPG, there are plenty of other substantial discounts, including 30% off Starfield, 50% off Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and plenty more offers.

If you don't mind which store you shop at, the Epic Games Store is also hosting a Winter sale, with daily free games. Let us know what you'll be picking up to play during these cold Winter nights.