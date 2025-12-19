The Steam Winter Sale is live now with discounts on some of 2025's best games

HQ

It's likely you're already aware of this, as Steam probably pinged the heck out of your phone saying that pretty much every game on your wishlist was on sale. It's that time of year folks, the Steam Winter Sale is upon us.

While Steam seasonal sales in the past have drawn a bit of criticism for not featuring big games with big discounts, it seems the Steam Winter Sale 2025 is breaking that trend, as we see some of the year's biggest hits get discounts. Hades II, Elden Ring: Nightreign and Split Fiction are 25% off. Battlefield 6 is 30% off.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a whopping 50% off, and the most winningest game of the year, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, is 20% off. Other hits of 2025, like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Absolum, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, Digimon Story Time Stranger and plenty more are on sale, including great games from the past that you can pick up for the price of a meal deal. Moreover, even if you're not buying anything, the Steam Winter Sale also lets you participate in voting in the Steam Awards, to pick your favourite games of the year.

Check out the full Steam Winter Sale here, and let us know if you're planning to treat yourself ahead of Christmas.