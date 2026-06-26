The Steam Summer Sale is officially live

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Across the UK and much of Europe it certainly feels like summer as we're being battered by constant heat, but for gamers across the world you know it's officially time to shut the blinds and stick the fan on when Steam invites you to spend money on your swelling backlog. The Steam Summer Sale, Valve's biggest discount event on its digital platform, has arrived.

The Steam Summer Sale runs from now until the 9th of July, and so there's plenty of time to wait for a payday or check out your wishlist and decide what you want to get. None of the discounts are going to be disappearing for the next couple of weeks, and we've got some solid deals to take a look at.

Once again, gamers may critique the Steam Summer Sale for going for a broader approach with less major deals, but you can still pick up Cyberpunk 2077 for 70% off, and get its expansion Phantom Liberty at 40% off too. Battlefield 6 is half price, as is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and there's a deeper discount than that on Monster Hunter Wilds.

As for some games from this year, Mixtape gets its first discount, and Resident Evil Requiem is on sale, too. Nioh 3 is 30% off, Zero Parades has a discount, and comes doubly cheap if you grab Disco Elysium with it. Speaking of Disco Elysium, the game that combines it and D&D, Esoteric Ebb, has also been hit with a discount. You can check out all the deals here, and if you explore your Discovery Queue, you can get a few summer-themed stickers as well. Something even for the people who promise they'll be good and won't buy anything... yet.