The Steam Summer Sale is here

HQ

For years now, the Steam Summer Sale has been one of the biggest events for PC gamers, as thousands of titles get significant discounts in Valve's best attempt at pulling the money from your bank account without just robbing you.

We won't highlight every deal here, as that would take probably as long as the sale itself, but some stand-out discounts are 20% off Hogwarts Legacy, 13% off the newly released AEW: Fight Forever, 30% off Elden Ring and 50% off Cyberpunk 2077, which you can grab before the game releases its huge expansion.

Moreover, there is even a deal on the Steam Deck, so if you want to take your PC gaming portable, you can get 10% off the 64GB version, 15% off the 256GB version, and 20% off the 512GB handheld console. Currently, the Steam Deck is sold out on Valve's official store, but there's likely going to be a restock soon.

The Steam Summer Sale runs from now until the 13th of July at 18:00 BST. What are you going to buy?