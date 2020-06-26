The Steam Summer Sale 2020 is up and running

We love a good discount here at GR, and Valve is back in the house with another Steam Summer Sale, and there are plenty of tempting deals over on the company's digital storefront. It's also clear that Steam is feeling the heat from Epic after the latter's recent aggressively generous promotions and sales (with vouchers bringing prices down even further) and thus there's an additional £5 discount on purchases over £30 on Steam during this event. Of course, this is Valve so there's a meta-game involved too, for those who like to get really involved with these things. Check it out and let us know if you grab any games in the sale.