The Steam Game Festival is back in June

There is a major gap between now and the end of the year until another big gaming event, with E3 cancelled and Gamescom still up in the air. But there's always opportunity in the midst of adversity, as Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards announced that The Steam Game Festival will return on 9 to 14 June 2020 as a digital event.

Here's what Keighley says on Twitter:

"I'm excited to share that the The Game Festival will return this summer on Steam from June 9 - 14 2020, allowing you to play more upcoming games from the comfort of your home. Developers can register interest here: https://t.co/G5IhvSpEMw?amp=1

Much more news will be coming soon about my plans for the Summer -- an entirely new way for us all to gather and celebrate gaming in these uncertain times."

As you can see, the opening date is the same as E3's planned first day before the coronavirus pandemic breaks out. While it, of course, won't replace what a big convention can offer, hopefully, it can make our summer brighter amidst these trying times.

