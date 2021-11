HQ

Microsoft and Sony have both already started their Black Friday sales with plenty of good deals, and now it's time for Steam to join the fun. Until December 1, you can save a lot of money on more than 1000 titles available from the service, including many new ones.

A few favourites are 38% off It Takes Two, 50% off Horizon: Zero Dawn and 30% off Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Go treat yourself.