The Steam Deck Dock takes your handheld experience to the big screen

Like Nintendo's Switch system, Valve apparently also wants us to be able to play our Steam Deck on the big TV, if we can ever get the chance to do so.

The Steam Deck Dock does exactly what you'd imagine it would do, bringing the handheld experience of the Steam Deck onto the bigger screen of your monitor or TV. It all comes in at less than the price of a Thunderbolt dock, which is certainly a win in our books.

Is the Steam Deck Dock worth the price, though, or is it more of a needless accessory? Find out in the Quick Look below: