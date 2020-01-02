Cookies

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Steam Awards results are in, here are the winners

This year's Steam Awards has officially concluded and as per usual, the winners have been crowned.

Every year, game hub giant Steam holds its very own Game of the Year event, called the Steam Awards where gamers from around the globe can vote for their favourite games. The year that just passed was no exception and the votes are in for each category. Check out the winners below or on the official site.

Game of the Year - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
VR Game of the Year - Beat Saber
Labor of Love - Grand Theft Auto V
Better With Friends - DayZ
Most Innovative Gameplay - My Friend Pedro
Outstanding Story-rich Game - A Plague Tale: Innocence
Best Game You Suck At - Mortal Kombat 11
Outstanding Visual Style - GRIS

What do you think, did the right games win?

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
"The sheer presence and power of these warriors make Sekiro's sense of play feel unique even within the confines of FromSoftware's past works."



