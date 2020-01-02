The Steam Awards results are in, here are the winners

Every year, game hub giant Steam holds its very own Game of the Year event, called the Steam Awards where gamers from around the globe can vote for their favourite games. The year that just passed was no exception and the votes are in for each category. Check out the winners below or on the official site.
Game of the Year - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
VR Game of the Year - Beat Saber
Labor of Love - Grand Theft Auto V
Better With Friends - DayZ
Most Innovative Gameplay - My Friend Pedro
Outstanding Story-rich Game - A Plague Tale: Innocence
Best Game You Suck At - Mortal Kombat 11
Outstanding Visual Style - GRIS
What do you think, did the right games win?
