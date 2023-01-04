Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      The Steam Award Winners Have Been Revealed

      Some odd choices and some obvious wins to pick through.

      The Steam Awards are always interesting to pick through each year, and 2022 is no different, as we see which games users of Valve's platform have crowned the winners of each category. As the winners are decided entirely by the voters, it often becomes a popularity contest to see which game picks up an award.

      Elden Ring, as expected, earns another Game of the Year award, bringing its record-breaking total even higher. FromSoftware's latest RPG also took home the award for the Best Game You Suck At, which I would have to say would have been my personal pick for that category.

      Some haven't been too happy online about other winners, though, namely those who don't seem to fit the category they won for. Game on the Go, for example, was won by Death Stranding, which many critiqued as not being the perfect handheld experience, and some also believed that No Man's Sky was more deserving of the Labour of Love award than Cyberpunk 2077.

      You can decide for yourself whether you think the right title won in the list of categories and their winners below:


      • Game of the Year: Elden Ring

      • VR Game of the Year: Hitman 3

      • Labor of Love: Cyberpunk 2077

      • Better With Friends: Raft

      • Outstanding Visual Style: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

      • Most Innovative Gameplay: Stray

      • Best Game You Suck At: Elden Ring

      • Best Soundtrack: Final Fantasty VII: Remake Intergrade

      • Outstanding Story-Rich Game: God of War

      • Sit Back and Relax: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

      • Best Game on the Go: Death Stranding

