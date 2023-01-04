The Steam Award Winners Have Been Revealed

HQ

The Steam Awards are always interesting to pick through each year, and 2022 is no different, as we see which games users of Valve's platform have crowned the winners of each category. As the winners are decided entirely by the voters, it often becomes a popularity contest to see which game picks up an award.

Elden Ring, as expected, earns another Game of the Year award, bringing its record-breaking total even higher. FromSoftware's latest RPG also took home the award for the Best Game You Suck At, which I would have to say would have been my personal pick for that category.

Some haven't been too happy online about other winners, though, namely those who don't seem to fit the category they won for. Game on the Go, for example, was won by Death Stranding, which many critiqued as not being the perfect handheld experience, and some also believed that No Man's Sky was more deserving of the Labour of Love award than Cyberpunk 2077.

You can decide for yourself whether you think the right title won in the list of categories and their winners below: