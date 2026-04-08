The State of Decay 3 alpha test will take place as early as May

HQ

After a long period of silence, things are finally starting to happen with State of Decay 3. Undead Labs has confirmed that the game is entering a new phase with public alpha testing set to begin as early as May. These tests are intended to give us an early taste of what the studio has been working on, with a focus on co-op for up to four players, improved base building, resource management, and according to the developers themselves, "a whole lot of combat". In short: classic State of Decay, but on a grander scale. The game's creator, Brant Fitzgerald, describes the setup as follows:

"If scavenging supplies in the middle of a zombie outbreak sounds fun to you, then grab your rucksack, pack some magazines, and head over to our website to find more information and register for a chance to be included in the alpha."

The fact that the studio is now opening its doors to players is also a clear sign that the project has come a long way. It was actually announced back in 2020, but has since led a rather low-key existence. So far, it's only been confirmed for PC and Xbox Series X/S, but we imagine the PlayStation 5 will be added too. If you'd like to join the alpha, you can register your interest here.