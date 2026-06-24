The start of a grand adventure: Netflix shares first trailer for The One Piece

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Netflix is truly putting a lot of its eggs into the One Piece basket as the streaming platform currently is offering HD remasters of the many, many existing anime episodes, all while steadily converting the long-running story into a live-action alternative too. And this is without even touching on its plans to remake the wider One Piece adventure in a more accessible manner for fans.

This effort is known as The One Piece, and it's a full-scale remake that starts right at the beginning of Monkey D. Luffy's adventure and kicks off by chronicling his time in the East Blue. The remake is being handled by WIT Studio and is regarded as a retelling that uses the "expressive potential of modern technology to tell the story in a way that feels familiar yet fresh."

The One Piece will arrive on Netflix sometime in February 2027, when the first of the seven episodes of the first season land on the streamer. While we are waiting for exact information in regards to the premiere, as part of the Annecy Film Festival, a trailer for the anime has been shared that features some key moments fans of the wider story will recognise.