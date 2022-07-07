Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The star-studded Amsterdam gets it's first trailer

David O. Russell tells the story of a murder in the 1930s.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

To claim that the upcoming mystery comedy Amsterdam offers a star-studded cast would be a brutal understatement. Or what do you think of names like Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Mike Myers and Taylor Swift - just to name a few?

It is both being written and directed by David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook), and judging by the first trailer, we're in for a visual and also very promising treat when it premieres in cinemas on November 4 this year. Check the trailer out below, it's well spent time, we promise.

HQ
The star-studded Amsterdam gets it's first trailer


Loading next content