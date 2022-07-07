The star-studded Amsterdam gets it's first trailer

HQ

To claim that the upcoming mystery comedy Amsterdam offers a star-studded cast would be a brutal understatement. Or what do you think of names like Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Mike Myers and Taylor Swift - just to name a few?

It is both being written and directed by David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook), and judging by the first trailer, we're in for a visual and also very promising treat when it premieres in cinemas on November 4 this year. Check the trailer out below, it's well spent time, we promise.