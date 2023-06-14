The Starfield Xbox controller has a secret Easter egg

HQ

Even though they leaked with both information, prices and images before the Xbox Games Showcase, it was still nice to see Bethesda and Microsoft officially announce the Starfield themed controller and headset for Xbox.

As it was also released the very same day, some people has already gotten their controller, one of them being the editor Tom Warren from The Verge. And he has discovered a nice little surprise. It turns out you'll get a Dynamic Background (Starfield themed, of course) when you hook it up to your Xbox Series S/X.

This isn't the first time the Xbox team do this as the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller also offered this, making your Xbox Series S/X background inspired by the original Xbox dashboard. If you ever change the theme, you cannot get the controller's background back unless you once again connect it to you console.