The Starfield story so far

Bethesda has recently given us a huge lore dump regarding Starfield, letting us know the developer's vision for human history from 2050 right up until when our story begins in around 2330.

There is a lot to dig through in the timeline, including the establishment of colonies light years away from Earth, wars, and the creation of Constellation. There's a lot to get through, but if you're looking for a condensed version of the timeline with all the key info, look no further as we dive deep into the lore of the distant future.

Our story begins in 2050, when humanity first lands on Mars. This begins our efforts into colonising space proper, and by 2100 humans were beginning to live in space. From there, it only takes us 56 years until we arrive in Alpha Centauri, which is a whopping 4.37 light years away from Earth. Humanity establishes its own society there, colonising the distant galaxy as it forges a new civilisation.

In 2159, the United Colonies are established, and in 2160, New Atlantis is founded. By the next year it is the capital of the United Colonies. More major cities are brought about during this period. In 2167, for example, the planet Cheyenne is settled by Solomon Coe, who founds Akia City on it. Things quieten down for about 20 years, until in 2188 Coe invites Volii to join Cheyenne in a new alliance, known as the Freestar Collective, which is formed in 2189. This shows that while the United Colonies are a major power in humanity's new home, it is not the only force and many planets aren't a part of it.

The United Colonies find themselves in a bit of trouble when in 2194, they position a new star station around Deepala in the Narion system. The people of Narion don't take this lightly and demand that the station is removed. The United Colonies refuse, and so Narion join the Freestar Collective, which moves to protect the system in 2195. As tensions rise, and fleets are moved, the Narion War begins in 2196. It lasts for 20 years until public opinion sours to the point that the Treaty of Narion is signed by Freestar and the United Colonies. This ends the conflict and formalises the term 'settled systems.'

In 2221, knowing that war very well could come back to the galaxy, the Freestar Collective found the Freestar Rangers. They are an elite fighting force dedicated to serving all citizens of the Freestar Collective.

Around 50 years pass before we get our next big step forward in the galaxy's timeline, but in 2275 Constellation is founded by Sebastian Banks. By the time we enter the game, it is a legendary organisation, but when it was formed, it had a simple goal of helping humanity explore the deepest reaches of space. It still asks the question of 'what's out there?' even centuries after humanity set out into the stars. Its original members include accomplished physicist Chloe Bao, Sebastian's protégé Aja Mamasa, botanist and specialist in xeno-flora Darius Andris, wealthy heiress and adventurer Bernadette Laurent, former smuggler Everado Gil, and biologist and physician Kadri Toma. These founding members create The Lodge in New Atlantis as the base of operations for Constellation.

30 years later, in 2305 Barrett joins Constellation. Then, looking back to the wider galaxy, in 2307 The Freestar Collective and United Colonies engage in the Colony War, after the Freestar Collective begins farming on the planet Vesta, which is believed to be breaking the Treaty of Narion. This war lasts for four years before coming to an end at the Battle of Cheyenne in 2311 as a flotilla of civilian and military Freestar Collective ships take down the majority of the United Colonies Navy. A year prior, Constellation manages to find its first artefact.

In 2315, the United Colonies create the UC Vanguard, its own civilian navy made in response to the Freestar Collective's use of civilian ships. Anyone who joins is rewarded with citizenship in the United Colonies.

2319 sees Sarah Morgan become the youngest head of the UC Navigator Corps. She is in the role for a year before the division is shut down and she joins Constellation in 2320. In 2321, Walter Stroud joins Constellation as its primary financial backer. Another couple of members join Constellation in 2322 and 2325 in former Crimson Fleet pirate Vladimir Sall and theologian Matteo Khatri respectively. In 2325 Sarah Morgan also becomes the acting Chair of Constellation.

In 2326, Noel, a gifted scientist and graduate student, is invited to join Constellation. In the same year, Barrett finds the original artefact and realises how special it is. By 2328, we have three new Constellation members in Freestar Ranger Sam Coe, his daughter Cora, and Andreja. Also, Barrett then convinces the organisation to buy Starstation L-868 and modify it to become a deep-space scanner.

That brings us up to speed on everything you'll need to know in Starfield's lore. There's a lot of focus on Constellation as that is the organisation that your main quest will revolve around primarily, so it's good to know who's who. If there's anything you want us to go into more detail on, let us know. Check out the timeline on Bethesda's site for more.