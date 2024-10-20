English
Starfield

The Starfield soundtrack is being released as a luxurious vinyl box set

Venture back into space with this collection of stellar music.

Here's some news that's sure to get all Starfield players excited. The game's soundtrack is being released as a truly luxurious vinyl box set, consisting of six records filled with Inon Zur's fantastic music.

It's not free, of course, and if you want the beautiful vinyl box set, it'll cost you 110 pounds plus shipping (and possibly an additional import fee). But that might be worth it if, like many others, you love Starfield! Pre-orders are open for those interested, and the launch will take place in March next year.

Are you tempted by this vinyl box set?

Starfield

