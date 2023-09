HQ

If you collect Funko POP figurines and want some Starfield flavour, the Xbox Gear Shop now has an exclusive piece for you. It's the droid Vasco, who you meet early in the game, that has now received the Funko POP treatment.

This item won't be sold anywhere else and is priced €21.95, with a planned delivery in February 2024. Head over this way to order your Vasco, you should treat yourself, it's almost Christmas after all...