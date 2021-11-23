The Star Wars sequel trilogy characters "will live on"

HQ

The new Star Wars trilogy wasn't exactly a success and both underperformed at the box office and amongst critics and fans. There was however things people really liked, which includes a lot of the new cast with Finn, Rey, Poe and Kylo Ren.

But even if the Skywalker story now is finished, it still doesn't mean that we won't see them again, and the LucasFilm boss Kathleen Kennedy says to Empire:

"Certainly, those are not characters we're going to forget. They will live on, and those are conversations that are going on with the creative team as well."

If this means we'll get to see them again in movies or TV series is currently unknown, but we certainly wouldn't mind a Finn series as this character felt somewhat underused in the trilogy and there's probably a whole lot more story to tell here.