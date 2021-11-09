The Star Wars Rogue Squadron movie has been delayed

HQ

It's not only games that are suffering from delays, as The Hollywood Reporter now reveals that the upcoming Star Wars Rogue Squadron movie from the Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has been hit as well. The reason is "scheduling issues" for Jenkins (who is also doing both Cleopatra and Wonder Woman 3), and as a result it won't be finished next year as originally planned, and the planned release in December 2023 might be hard to reach as well.

The whole production is currently standing still and it's "off the production" schedule. Fortunately, there are other Star Wars movies planned as well, and first and foremost all the promising TV series coming like The Book of Boba Fett, third season of The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan and an Andor spin-off (named after Diego Luna's character Cassian Andor from Rogue One). Add to this series coming based on Ahsoka and Lando - just to name some of what's cooking in the galaxy far, far away - and a movie delay won't be the end of the world.