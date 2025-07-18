The Star Wars Outlaws flop - Guillemot blames waning interest in the franchise

HQ

Things didn't quite go according to plan for Ubisoft's big-budget title Star Wars Outlaws when it launched at the end of August last year. Despite plenty of pre-release hype, sales fell well short of the (very) high expectations. This is something Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was recently questioned about by investors during a meeting, where he stated:

"Outlaws was released at a time when the brand that it belonged to was in a bit of choppy waters."

Interestingly, Guillemot didn't mention any of the game's own technical or gameplay issues as possible reasons for its poor performance. Instead, he pinned the blame squarely on what he saw as a general lack of interest in the Star Wars brand at the time of the game's release—pointing to the lukewarm reception of various TV shows around then, such as The Acolyte.

What did you think of Outlaws? And do you agree with Guillemot that the disappointing sales were mostly down to Star Wars simply not being all that hot anymore?