The star-studded The Morning Show returns in September

We've been waiting a while to witness the next chapter of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show series, but hopefully that's because it's going to be an absolute banger. The teaser trailer for Season 4 definitely seems to tease a new batch of episodes that will keep fans on the edge of their seats, as the name of the game seems to be trust and who you can put your faith in now that everyone on the news team has additional responsibilities to undertake.

Featuring an absolutely stacked cast that is headlined by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, we can also expect to see the following individuals in this next round of episodes; Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, and Jon Hamm.

As for the plot and what to expect, we're told: "Season 4 of The Morning Show opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of Season 3. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real?"

The Morning Show will return on September 17, and you can see the new trailer below.